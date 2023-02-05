Ja Morant, Joel Embiid, Rudy Gobert headline NBA injury report for Sunday, February 5

We’ve got a small six-game slate Sunday in the NBA, with action starting at 1 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: February 5

Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) - available

Mo Bamba (suspension) - OUT

Jalen Suggs (suspension) - OUT

Bamba is out four games due to his incident with Austin Rivers, while Suggs is out one game for escalating that situation. Carter Jr. is in, and he’ll start for Orlando. Mo Wagner and Bol Bol will get more run with Bamba out.

Caris LeVert (hamstring) - questionable

If LeVert is out, Isaac Okoro will get more run as he continues to cement himself in this rotation.

Joel Embiid (foot) - questionable

Embiid is expected to suit up despite this tag.

Ja Morant (wrist) - questionable

Jaren Jackson Jr. (thigh) - questionable

Dillon Brooks (suspension) - OUT

Brooks is out, so John Konchar and Desmond Bane should get more run. Tyus Jones would start if Morant is out, while Jackson Jr. sitting would mean more playing time for Brandon Clarke and Xavier Tillman.

Nikola Jokic (hamstring) - TBD

Aaron Gordon (ankle) - TBD

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) - TBD

We’ll see how the Nuggets handle these key rotation players on the second night of a back-to-back. Caldwell-Pope suffered his injury Saturday so he might be out for this one.

Rudy Gobert (groin) - questionable

Kyle Anderson (back) - questionable

Naz Reid would be the DFS filler play if Gobert is ruled out. Jaden McDaniels gains value if Anderson is sidelined.

De’Aaron Fox (personal) - OUT

Fox is once again out with a personal issue, so Davion Mitchell is set to start again with Malik Monk also getting big minutes.

Brandon Ingram (injury management) - TBD

CJ McCollum (injury management) - TBD

The Pelicans came back to defeat the Lakers Saturday night, so the team might give its stars the day off Sunday on the second night of a back-to-back set.