Ja Morant, Joel Embiid, Rudy Gobert headline NBA injury report for Sunday, February 5

We’ve got a small six-game slate Sunday in the NBA, with action starting at 1 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: February 5
Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets
Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) - available
Mo Bamba (suspension) - OUT
Jalen Suggs (suspension) - OUT
Bamba is out four games due to his incident with Austin Rivers, while Suggs is out one game for escalating that situation. Carter Jr. is in, and he’ll start for Orlando. Mo Wagner and Bol Bol will get more run with Bamba out.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers
Caris LeVert (hamstring) - questionable
If LeVert is out, Isaac Okoro will get more run as he continues to cement himself in this rotation.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks
Joel Embiid (foot) - questionable
Embiid is expected to suit up despite this tag.
Toronto Raptors vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Ja Morant (wrist) - questionable
Jaren Jackson Jr. (thigh) - questionable
Dillon Brooks (suspension) - OUT
Brooks is out, so John Konchar and Desmond Bane should get more run. Tyus Jones would start if Morant is out, while Jackson Jr. sitting would mean more playing time for Brandon Clarke and Xavier Tillman.
Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Nikola Jokic (hamstring) - TBD
Aaron Gordon (ankle) - TBD
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) - TBD
We’ll see how the Nuggets handle these key rotation players on the second night of a back-to-back. Caldwell-Pope suffered his injury Saturday so he might be out for this one.
Rudy Gobert (groin) - questionable
Kyle Anderson (back) - questionable
Naz Reid would be the DFS filler play if Gobert is ruled out. Jaden McDaniels gains value if Anderson is sidelined.
Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans
De’Aaron Fox (personal) - OUT
Fox is once again out with a personal issue, so Davion Mitchell is set to start again with Malik Monk also getting big minutes.
Brandon Ingram (injury management) - TBD
CJ McCollum (injury management) - TBD
The Pelicans came back to defeat the Lakers Saturday night, so the team might give its stars the day off Sunday on the second night of a back-to-back set.