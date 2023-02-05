Pick on the spread for Stanford-Colorado on February 5

After a 5-12 start to the season, the Stanford Cardinal enter Sunday’s clash in Boulder against the Colorado Buffalo’s looking to extend their winning streak to six games.

Stanford Cardinal vs. Colorado Buffaloes (-4.5, 136)

In this streak, Stanford has been improved on offense, scoring more than 70 points in each of the past four games after exceeding 70 points just three times in their first 18 games of the season.

Even with their improved offense, the Cardinal for the season are still 134th in America in points scored on a per possession basis and have seen much of their offensive production at home.

Stanford as the team is making 36.3% of their 3-point shots at home compared to 30% away from Palo Alto and is scoring 10.7 points fewer per 100 possessions when away from home.

The last time Stanford faced Colorado, they lost 73-70 at home in December and have to try to crack a Stanford defense that has allowed 68 points or fewer in seven of their nine games since the calendar flipped to 2023.

In this nine game span, Colorado’s top scorer Tristan Da Silva is averaging 19.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game on 52.8% 3-point shooting as a 6-foot-8 wing. Overall for the season Da Silva is registering 16.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game on 41.4% 3-point shooting.

The Buffaloes overall are 18th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis thanks in large part to winning the battle on the boards, ranking 39th in the country in rebound rate and at home are allowing opponents to get a rebound on 18.8% of their missed shots, a mark which ranks 14th in the nation.

Both teams have ball control issues on offense with Stanford 265th in turnovers per possession and Colorado 271st, but Colorado’s turnover rate goes from 21.6% away from home down to 17.2% at home.

In the first meeting, Stanford was able to keep things close with Colorado thanks to committing two fewer turnovers and shooting 22-of-26 at the free throw line at home. With Stanford 215th in the country in free throw attempts per offense play and the team allowing 12.1 points per 100 possessions more when away from home, the margin of defeat in this meeting will be even larger than it was in December.

The Play: Colorado -4.5

