First teaser trailer releases for ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ reboot on Hulu

Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls will star in the reboot of the classic ‘90s film starring Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Jack Harlow performs onstage during iHeartRadio 103.5 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Allstate Arena on December 05, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

As if we didn’t need enough reboots of classic movies, the latest dropping on Hulu in May is White Men Can’t Jump, starring rapper Jack Harlow, Sinqua Walls and Lance Reddick. If you’re not familiar with the original film starring Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes, please go educate yourselves. Below is the teaser trailer for the upcoming reboot, which is set to release on Hulu on May 19.

The original film follows Billy Hoyle (Harrelson) and Sidney Deane (Snipes) as two unlikely partners hustling basketball games on the streets of Los Angeles. Rosie Perez also stars in the original film as Gloria, Hoyle’s significant other, and we even get a Jeopardy scene featuring the late, great Alex Trebek. The original movie is an absolute cult classic.

The reboot is being produced by Boston Celtics PF Blake Griffin and former NFL Pro Bowl lineman Ryan Kalil. Rapper Vince Staples also makes an appearance in the movie.

