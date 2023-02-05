Report: Nets to trade Kyrie Irving to Mavericks

The Brooklyn Nets are trading PG Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, per Shams Charania. The Mavericks are sending PG Spencer Dinwiddie, F Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-rouund pick and multiple second-round picks back to the Nets in the deal, per Shams. Irving had requested a trade from Brooklyn earlier in the week, per reports. The NBA Trade Deadline is set for this Thursday. Irving was prepared to sit out for the Nets until a deal was struck. That must have given Brooklyn a sense of urgency to get a deal done and move on from the point guard.

The Mavs’ picks going back to Brooklyn are a 2029 unprotected first-rounder and 2027 and 2029 second-round picks, per Shams. The Nets are sending back PF Markieff Morris to the Mavericks as part of the deal as well. Irving is eligible to sign a two-year extension during this season. If he waits until the offseason, he can sign a four-year deal with any team.

The Mavericks were among a few top teams who were linked to Irving. Dallas was joined by the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers among rumored teams in on the point guard. Irving will now be teamed up with PG Luka Doncic in an attempt to win a championship. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen owner Mark Cuban make a big splash like this in an attempt to win a title.

The Mavericks were +1200 to win the title this season on DraftKings Sportsbook prior to the deal being made. We’ll see where their title chances land after the deal. We also don’t know how Irving will mesh with Doncic and the rest of the team. Dallas loses some depth with Dinwiddie and DFS gone. Christian Wood and Davis Bertans are both sidelined with injuries, so when those two return, the Mavericks’ roster will be a bit more filled out. The back court is pretty much set the rest of the season with Doncic and Irving. We should see Irving play a bit more off the ball at SG as well.

As for the Nets, Kevin Durant is sidelined as well as Ben Simmons. KD is also left by himself on Brooklyn and the chances of the franchise winning a title are even more slim after this trade. Even if both KD and Simmons can come back and stay healthy, adding Dinwiddie and Finney-Smith shouldn’t move the needle all that much. The Nets will have a tough time competing with the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers in the East.

Update — Nevermind, the Nets may not even have Durant. According to Chris B. Haynes of Bleacher Report, the Suns are expected to pursue Durant if he becomes available prior to the deadline.

Brooklyn’s rotation will look like Durant, Simmons, Nic Claxton, Dinwiddie, Finney-Smith, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale, Seth Curry, Patty Mills and Cam Thomas once everyone is healthy. While that’s decent enough depth, that shouldn’t matter as much in the postseason. We have seen KD drag some teams pretty far in the postseason by himself. If Durant can get 100% and Simmons can contribute, the Nets can maybe make some noise. It still feels unlikely.