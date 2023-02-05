How did Kyrie Irving trade affect 2023 championship odds for Mavericks-Nets

The Brooklyn Nets quickly found a trade partner for point guard Kyrie Irving. While multiple teams were in the mix, the Dallas Mavericks made the best trade offer and will welcome Irving to the rotation. This is a big trade for both teams and will have instant implications with the odds that they have in contending for a title in 2023.

The Mavericks received a boost to their title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. They have +1200 odds to win the 2023 NBA Championship, which is the eighth-best in the league. The Nets now have quite the hole to fill, but their odds didn’t take a huge hit. The Nets have +2500 odds to win the championship this season and are tied for the 10th best odds with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Along with Kyrie, Dallas is also getting Markieff Morris. The Mavericks are sending multiple draft picks, as well as Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith in the deal.