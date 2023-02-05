How to watch final round of 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach on Monday

Just 20 players were able to finish their final round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday before the PGA TOUR suspended play due to darkness. That means the remaining 55 will return starting at 11 a.m. ET on Monday morning to finish the event at one of America’s most iconic golf courses.

After play on Sunday Justin Rose at -15 holds a two-shot lead over Denny McCarthy and Brendon Todd. Rose still has nine holes to play, so there’s a lot of time for some movement before the trophy goes home. The leader in the clubhouse is Canada’s Taylor Pendrith at -12, but with good conditions expected tomorrow his chances of making any kind of playoff don’t seem reasonable.

Here’s how to watch the festivities on a rare Monday morning with professional golf.

On TV

Golf Channel will have full coverage starting at 11 a.m. ET until a winner is declared.

Online

PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will have full coverage beginning at 11 a.m. ET on Monday as well, so fans can watch the leaders come in on one of the more beautiful courses in the world. All players have finished at least nine holes, and will be able to complete the tournament and be on the way to Phoenix for the Waste Management Open by noon PT most likely. addition to featured group coverage and a simulcast of the Golf Channel coverage.

There will also be streaming on Golf Channel’s online website, as well as Peacock and CBSSports.com with a valid login.