Picks, predictions for No. 10 Texas vs. No. 8 Kansas on Monday, February 6

The No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks will look to bounce back from a tough loss as they take on the No. 10 Texas Longhorns in a major Big 12 matchup on Monday, February 6. The game will air on ESPN at 9:00 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Texas vs. Kansas odds

Spread: Kansas -3.5

Over/Under: 147

Moneyline: Kansas -170, Texas +145

Texas (19-4, 8-2 Big 12) beat Kansas State on the road in their latest game, a high-profile conference matchup that is followed up by facing yet another top 10 team. The Longhorns have held their own against the top teams this season and have beaten Gonzaga, TCU, and Baylor. Ranking eighth in the NCAA NET rankings and ninth at KenPom, the Longhorns are one of the top contenders in a very good Big 12. They score 79.4 points per game (28th in the nation) and boast a 1.37 assist-to-turnover ratio (32nd in the nation).

Kansas (18-5, 6-4 Big 12) fell to Iowa State in their most recent appearance, putting up just 53 points in their lowest-scoring game all season. They will need to bounce back in a big way against a very good Texas offense to avoid falling into a rut here. KU ranks 10th in the NCAA NET and 11th at KenPom, and averages 8.7 steals per game (30th in the nation) and holds opponents to 40.9% shooting from the field (46th in the nation).

The Pick: Texas +3.5

This one should be a close game as Texas’ high-scoring offense goes up against a tough Kansas defense. After The Jayhawks’ low-scoring loss to Iowa State, they may be shaken up, though they will have home-court advantage. I’ll take the Longhorns to cover here.