How to watch Super Bowl 57 in Spanish

Super Bowl 57 will feature the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles, marking the first time these two franchises have faced each other in the championship game. The Chiefs will look for their third Super Bowl win in franchise history, while the Eagles are hoping to hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the second time overall. FOX will air the big game on Sunday, Feb. 12 with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Spanish broadcast on television

In addition to the game airing live on FOX, fans can also tune in via Fox Deportes, which is the company’s Spanish-language network. Telemundo’s Spanish-language presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on both Telemundo and Universo. Last year (Super Bowl 56) was the first time the Super Bowl was set to air on a Spanish network in its entirety.

How to listen to the Spanish broadcast on the radio

Entravision is the NFL’s exclusive Spanish Radio Network partner and has broadcast both the AFC and NFC Playoffs and Championship. They will once again cover this year’s Super Bowl 57 with a half-hour on-air pregame show.

