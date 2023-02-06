How did Andy Reid become the Kansas City Chiefs head coach?

The AFC’s path to the championship once again runs through the Kansas City Chiefs, as the franchise is set to make its third Super Bowl appearance in the last five seasons. It's an incredible feat for the franchise’s star players such as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, but the same level of praise should be given to those at the helm. For head coach Andy Reid, Super Bowl 57 will mark the fourth time he’s coached in the biggest game of the year.

Reid is one of the NFL’s most successful coaches, and we’re breaking down his path to Super Bowl 57, from the beginning of his coaching career up to his current role as head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs.

After nine years of working his way up from a graduate assistant to offensive line coach across the college ranks, Reid got his first shot in the NFL as an assistant offensive line & tight ends coach with the Green Bay Packers, joining Mike Holmgren’s staff in 1992. He got his first Super Bowl experience while being on the 1996 team that defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 31. Reid worked his way up to quarterbacks coach & assistant head coach, before getting his first head coaching job in 1999.

Reid accepted the Philadelphia Eagles head coaching job following an extensive search coming off a league-worst 3-13 season. As the second-youngest head coach at the time, he made one of the most significant moves in drafting quarterback Donovan McNabb as the second overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft. From 2001 to 2004, Reid led the Eagles to four straight NFC East divisional titles and four straight NFC Championship games. The fourth time proved to be the charm, as Philadelphia reached Super 39 but fell to the New England Patriots 24-21.

After 14 seasons with the Eagles, Reid’s contract was not renewed following a 4-12 record in the 2012 season, which marked the worst regular season record of his head coaching career. He would finish with a 130-93-1 overall record as head coach of the Eagles, and it didn’t take long for him to move on to his next coaching destination.

On Jan. 4, 2013, Reid reached a five-year contract agreement to become the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, and already was preparing to hire a new coaching staff as the expectation was that his contract with the Eagles would not be renewed.

In his 10 seasons so far with Kansas City, the Chiefs have yet to finish with a losing record under Reid and have finished either first or second in the AFC West every year. Reid currently has the Chiefs on a streak of seven-straight seasons as AFC West champions, including three Super Bowl appearances. To date, his head coaching record with Kansas City stands at 117-45, marking an impressive 72 percent win-loss percentage.

Reid secured his first-ever Super Bowl win as a head coach in a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54, highlighted by a 21-0 run in the fourth quarter to lead Kansas City to a comeback victory. A win over the Eagles in Super Bowl 57 would make Reid just the 10th head coach in history with two Super Bowl victories on their resume.

