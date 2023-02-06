How did Nick Sirianni become the Philadelphia Eagles head coach?

The Philadelphia Eagles are the NFL’s 2022-23 NFC Champions and have punched their ticket to Super Bowl 57, marking the franchise’s fourth overall appearance in the game and their first trip since 2017. Philadelphia will be led by second-year head coach Nick Sirianni, who will make his debut in coaching in his first-ever Super Bowl.

We break down Sirianni’s path to coaching in the championship game, from his beginnings at the collegiate level to eventually joining the Eagles as a first-time head coach.

Sirianni began his coaching career at his alma mater Mount Zion, where he served as their defensive backs coach. After one season he was hired by the Indiana University of Pennsylvania, coaching the wide receivers for three seasons. After four seasons coaching at the collegiate level, Sirianni got his first shot in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs under Todd Haley’s coaching staff, working as an offensive quality control coach.

After not being retained once the Chiefs announced Andy Reid as their new coach, Sirianni then joined the San Diego Chargers on Mike McCoy’s staff. He eventually transitioned to become the quarterbacks' coach, working with Phillip Rivers and then offensive coordinator Frank Reich. Sirianni’s experience working with Reich would eventually lead him into his next coaching role.

After Reich was announced as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, Sirianni was brought on as the team’s offensive coordinator. During his three seasons as the Colts’ offensive coordinator, Sirianni worked with three different starting quarterbacks in Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett, and Phillip Rivers. Despite the carousel under center, Indianapolis made the postseason twice in Sirianni’s three seasons.

On January 24, 2021, the Eagles announced the hiring of Sirianni as their head coach following the firing of Doug Pederson. Among the significant changes made with Sirianni at the helm was the trade of Carson Wentz to the Colts, which subsequently resulted in naming former second-round pick Jalen Hurts as the franchise starter. Since joining the Eagles, Sirianni has a 23-11 regular season head coaching record and a .676 overall winning percentage through two seasons.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.