How can I listen to Super Bowl 57 on the radio

Super Bowl 57 will air on Sunday, Feb. 12 from Glendale, Ariz. as the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs make their return to the big game for the third time in the last five seasons, with their sights set on their third Super Bowl win in franchise history. The Eagles return for the first time since 2017 and will look to hoist the Lombardi trophy for the second time in history. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on FOX.

In case you can’t get in front of a television in time for kickoff, or if you’ll be on the move at any point during the game, we break down the options for listening to Super Bowl 57 on the radio.

Westwood One Sports has been the exclusive network radio home for every NFL primetime and postseason game over the last few decades, which includes the upcoming Super Bowl 57. Westwood One’s coverage of the big game can be heard on local affiliates nationwide, as well as on SiriusXM NFL Radio Channel 88. The radio broadcast can also be heard through the NFL Mobile app or with a subscription to NFL+.

For the Spanish radio broadcast, Entravision is the NFL’s exclusive Spanish Radio Network partner and has broadcast both the AFC and NFC Playoffs. They will once again cover this year’s Super Bowl 57.

