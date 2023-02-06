What is the Puppy Bowl?

The Puppy Bowl will kick off on Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. ET on Animal Planet this year. This event started in 2005 and has grown in popularity, drawing millions in viewership. It was started to raise awareness for animals up for adoption as all the animals who compete are available to be adopted.

Who is hosting?

Sports commentators Steve Levy and Taylor Rooks have been tapped to commentate the Puppy Bowl while the coaches for the two teams have yet to be announced. Last year, Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart were the two coaches.

Halftime Show

The halftime show is called the Kitty Halftime Show. It’s similar to the actual Puppy Bowl, just with cats. There are a bunch of adoptable cats out on the field sitting on their platform and playing with toys. There are times when we get special guests during the halftime show as well.

How do I watch?

The Puppy Bowl will air on Animal Planet as it has since it started in 2005. It can also be streamed on Discover+.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.