Who is announcing this year’s Puppy Bowl?

The 2023 Puppy Bowl will kick off Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. ET. The announcers for the Puppy Bowl this year will be Steve Levy and Taylor Rooks once again. They served as commentators for the past two years.

The point of this game is to raise awareness for animals that can be adopted. Bringing on fun celebrities and commentators was smart by the Puppy Bowl as they will get more viewers as they did last year with stars such as Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart Stewart hosting.

The dogs get to go out and play with toys. The scoring is based on when the dog brings the toy into the end zone. That team gets points when their dog carries a toy into the end zone. We will also see the Kitty Halftime show, where cats up for adoption get to come out on the platform and play with toys as well.

