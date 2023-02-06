Why you should root for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57

Are you still trying to decide who to root for in Super Bowl LVII? Here are three reasons why you should hop on board the Philadelphia Eagles bandwagon as they prepare to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday.

Crazy Philly fans

You should be rooting for the Eagles if for no other reason than to be entertained by what their fans might do if they win it all. City officials will be greasing the light poles, but that won’t stop the city’s finest fans. An Eagles win means countless hilarious videos of Eagles fans throwing over-the-top celebrations in the way only Philadelphia sports fans can.

The emergence of Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts has proven to be one of this generation’s most resilient athletes. He was benched at Alabama for Tua Tagovailoa only to transfer to Oklahoma and finish second to Joe Burrow in the Heisman race. Few gave him a chance of being an NFL regular and this season he may very well be the league MVP. If you’re a fan of a never-give-up mentality, you have to be pulling for Hurts to win a Super Bowl in just his second season as a starter.

Eagles have been the NFL’s best team

If you believe in rewarding the league’s best team, you should also be pulling for Philly. They were nearly unblemished in the regular season with two of their three losses coming without Hurts in the lineup. This is one of the most stacked rosters in recent memory and it would be nice to see them finish the job after essentially leading the league from wire to wire.

