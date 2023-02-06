Why you should root for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57

If you have yet to decide who to root for in Super Bowl LVII, consider a few reasons why you should be hopping on the Kansas City Chiefs bandwagon ahead of their clash with the Philadelphia Eagles on Super Bowl Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes legacy game

There is little doubt Patrick Mahomes is already the greatest quarterback of his generation. At 27, Mahomes is gearing up to play in his third Super Bowl. If he beats the Eagles, he will work his way into the GOAT conversation. He has a TON of work to do in order to catch Tom Brady and his seven rings (one of which came against Mahomes), but a second ring at 27 would certainly bolster his credentials in the early stages of that conversation.

Andy Reid Revenge Game

Though Andy Reid coached plenty of great Eagles teams in the early 2000s, he never won the big one and it eventually got him run out of town. Of course, he got his coveted first title three years ago and now he seeks his second against his former team. If you’d like to see Reid get a little revenge on a team he left such a mark on, and climb up the all-time coach rankings in the process, you should be rooting for the Chiefs.

Isiah Pacheco underdog story

You’ve probably heard about San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy, who was Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 NFL Draft, but you may not be aware of Isiah Pacheco’s similarly impressive rookie season. Pacheco was drafted in the seventh round out of Rutgers and all of a sudden looks like the Chiefs’ top weapon not named Travis Kelce. It would be pretty neat if a seventh-round rookie has a huge impact on the Super Bowl, keeping hope alive for plenty of future late-round prospects.

