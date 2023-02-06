 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How much will the winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am receive in 2023

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, taking place in Pebble Beach, California in 2023.

By grace.mcdermott
AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round Three Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am featured a group of the rich and famous playing alongside PGA TOUR pros this week. The pro-am runs concurrently with a PGA TOUR event that offers OWGR and FedExCup points as well as prize money.

A full field of golfers play 54 holes before the cut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am because it takes place across three courses — Pebble Beach, Monterrey Peninsula Country Club, and Spyglass Hill. The tournament was delayed due to inclement weather and the final round will tee off on Monday, February 6.

The winner of the individual component of the Pro-Am receives $1,620,000 of a total purse of $9 million. The runner-up wins $981,000. Justin Rose is currently in the lead after three rounds at -15, with Denny McCarthy, Brendon Todd, and Peter Malnati knocking at the door in second at -13.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Prize Money

Total Prize Money $9,000,000
1st $1,620,000
2nd $981,000
3rd $548,100
4th $441,000
5th $369,000
6th $326,250
7th $303,750
8th $281,250
9th $263,250
10th $245,250
11th $227,250
12th $209,250
13th $191,250
14th $173,250
15th $164,250
16th $155,250
17th $146,250
18th $137,250
19th $128,250
20th $119,250
21st $110,250
22nd $101,250
23rd $94,050
24th $86,850
25th $79,650
26th $72,450
27th $69,750
28th $67,050
29th $64,350
30th $61,650
31st $58,950
32nd $56,250
33rd $53,550
34th $51,300
35th $49,050
36th $46,800
37th $44,550
38th $42,750
39th $40,950
40th $39,150
41st $37,350
42nd $35,550
43rd $33,750
44th $31,950
45th $30,150
46th $28,350
47th $26,550
48th $25,110
49th $23,850
50th $23,130
51st $22,590
52nd $22,050
53rd $21,690
54th $21,330
55th $21,150
56th $20,970
57th $20,790
58th $20,610
59th $20,430
60th $20,250
61st $20,070
62nd $19,890
63rd $19,710
64th $19,530
65th $19,350

