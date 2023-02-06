How much will the winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am receive in 2023

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am featured a group of the rich and famous playing alongside PGA TOUR pros this week. The pro-am runs concurrently with a PGA TOUR event that offers OWGR and FedExCup points as well as prize money.

A full field of golfers play 54 holes before the cut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am because it takes place across three courses — Pebble Beach, Monterrey Peninsula Country Club, and Spyglass Hill. The tournament was delayed due to inclement weather and the final round will tee off on Monday, February 6.

The winner of the individual component of the Pro-Am receives $1,620,000 of a total purse of $9 million. The runner-up wins $981,000. Justin Rose is currently in the lead after three rounds at -15, with Denny McCarthy, Brendon Todd, and Peter Malnati knocking at the door in second at -13.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: