How much are tickets to Super Bowl 57?

The NFL season wraps Sunday with Super Bowl 57 as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles battle it out in Glendale, Ariz.

This is the biggest event in American sports, and ticket prices are, of course, through the roof at the home of the Arizona Cardinals. Super Bowl tickets have a face value (usually over $1,000 each), but, by the time most people have a chance to purchase them, they are being sold well past that initial cost. Here’s how the tickets are distributed:

Super Bowl teams share 35% – 17.5% are given to each team, with the majority of them given to season ticket holders & players. Host team gets 5% – majority distributed to season ticket holders. The remaining 29 teams share 34.8% – 1.2% for each team distributed to players, media, partners, etc. NFL league offices retain 25.2% – tickets are typically sold to partners, media, and sponsors.

Unless you’ve got a connection through your job, a team, a lucky season ticket holder, or an NFL player, you’ll likely be buying your tickets on the secondary ticket market. Below are five options for buying tickets and where prices sit ahead of the matchup.

There are a variety of different packages here, ranging from $5,100 all the way up to $14,875. This includes “Touchdown Club” hospitality for even the least expensive seats, but the $5,100 tickets are for Section 450-454, as of now, which is the upper corner of the stadium by the scoreboard. That doesn’t include a $1,989 “service fee” for a pair, either.

Ticket prices usually are the most expensive right after the championship games, and then continue to fall as we get closer to kickoff. But as of now, the cheapest seat is a mere $4,800 on Ticketmaster, but also you’ll have to fork over $1,081 in “service fees” ... per seat! This kind of bait and fee is something the Biden Administration is looking into for future events. But for now, you’ll have to pay it, as well as the $2.95 “order processing fee” which is just an extra grain of salt in your eye honestly.

SeatGeek tickets in the 400-level start at $6,028, so at least get the hospitality from the NFL at that price. Of course, if you’d like eight tickets just four rows up from the 50-yard line, they’re happy to give you the privilege for a mere $29,662 each. But that is with fees included!

The cheapest price for a pair of tickets is $4,535 each in Section 421, Row 21. But the $794 “service fee” per ticket stings, and the $2 “fulfillment fee” when these are mobile tickets is almost cruel for the sake of being cruel. But you can also get some 50-yard-line seats for a bargain of $22,275, and yes the fees are even higher there.

One of the better choices in the ticketing industry, because the price you see is the price you pay, with no annoying fees being added after you get to the payment checkout page. Tickets start at $5,400, but it’s likely that the market will ebb and flow multiple times. We saw some lower-level seats for $6,650 that are likely a good value as well.

But the real edge with TickPick is all purchasers get an additional ticket to attend Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate Party! And honestly, this might be worth its weight in gold (or at least Donkey Sauce).

