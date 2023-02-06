Andy Reid is fifth head coach to face former team in the Super Bowl

Super Bowl 57 will be remembered for a lot of reasons. The Kansas City Chiefs' impending dynasty continues with yet another appearance, and the Philadelphia Eagles look to play upset similar to their beating the New England Patriots in 2018. For Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, he gets to do something few have been able to in Super Bowl history. He will be the fifth head coach to ever coach in a Super Bowl against his former team.

Reid has been a coach in the NFL since 1992. He entered the league with the Green Bay Packers and coached there from 1992-1998, serving as their tight ends coach, quarterbacks coach and assistant head coach under Mike Holmgren. Reid joined the Eagles as their head coach in 1999 and held the position until 2012. He finished with a 130-93-1 regular season record with a 10-9 postseason record. Philadelphia made it to the postseason nine times with Reid but only made one Super Bowl and fell just short against the Patriots in 2005.

After a 4-12 season in 2012, Reid was hired to be the next head coach for Kansas City. He led the Chiefs to an 11-5 record and postseason appearance in his first season. So far, through 10 seasons with the Chiefs, Reid has had fewer than 10 wins just once and has an overall 117-45 regular-season record. He and quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the Super Bowl in 2020 over the San Francisco 49ers. This will be Reid’s third Super Bowl in his Kansas City tenure, and a win over his former team could make it the best victory of his career.

