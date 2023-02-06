Travis and Jason Kelce become first brothers to play against each other in Super Bowl

Super Bowl 57 will see the Kanas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12. There are many storylines to follow in this game, with Andy Reid coaching against his former team, the Chiefs trying to continue building their dynasty and the Eagles looking for another Super Bowl win. With this particular matchup, Chiefs’ tight end Travis and Eagles’ center Jason Kelce will become the first brothers to ever play against each other in the Super Bowl.

They aren’t the first pair of brothers to face off in the NFL’s biggest game, however. Super Bowl 47 in 2013 saw the Baltimore Ravens taking on the San Francisco 49ers. John Harbaugh was the head coach of Baltimore, while his brother Jim Harbaugh was coaching San Francisco at the time. This infamous game featured the Ravens getting out to a big lead, but then a mystery power outage delayed the game. The 49ers began mounting a comeback after the outage, but Baltimore still won.

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs finished the regular season with a 14-3 record and yet another AFC West divisional win. The team earned the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC, which granted them a bye week in the first round of the playoffs. Kansas City then picked up a win in the Divisional round against the Jacksonville Jaguars and a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. Travis Kelce played in all 17 regular season games and had 110 receptions on 152 targets for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Jason Kelce and the Eagles also had a 14-3 regular season record and a division title, winning the NFC East. They earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC, also earning the first-round bye. With wins over the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys, Philly is once again headed to the Super Bowl. While Jason Kelce doesn’t garner many stats as the team’s center, he is the anchor to their offensive line. He helped the team tally 2,509 rushing yards in the regular season and earned a Pro Bowl nod for his efforts.

While being stars on their respective NFL teams, the brothers also have started a successful podcast. New Heights features the brothers trading stories from their time in the NFL and offers interesting and humorous stories from the brothers and their guests. They address the impending “Kelce Bowl” in their 25th episode.

