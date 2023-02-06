Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, February 6

There are eight games on Monday’s NBA slate, which gives bettors plenty of choices when it comes to player props. Here’s a few of our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 14.5 rebounds vs. Trail Blazers (+100)

Antetokounmpo has gone over this mark in each of the last three games, so getting this as plus money is too good to pass up. The Trail Blazers are dealing with some injuries in the frontcourt, and Antetokounmpo is playing his best basketball right now. Take the Bucks star to dominate on the glass Monday.

Darius Garland over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Wizards (+130)

In his last six games, Garland is shooting 52.6% from behind the arc. He’s gone over this line four times in that span, including in each of the last two games. The Wizards are decent at defending the three-point line, but Garland is in supreme form right now. Even on the second night of a back-to-back set, back the Cavaliers point guard to go over this mark.

Jordan Poole over 23.5 points vs. Thunder (-130)

Poole is set to take on a massive role in this Warriors offense with Stephen Curry sidelined. He’s averaging 20.8 points per game in 2023, but is coming off a horrendous showing against the Mavericks. Poole scored just 15 points in the last game against Oklahoma City and will be looking to bounce back tonight. The Thunder are in the bottom 10 in points allowed per game, which means the matchup is favorable for Golden State’s guard.