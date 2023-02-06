NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, February 6

We’ve got eight games on Monday’s NBA slate, which opens up a lot of opportunities to find value plays in DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Cam Thomas, Brooklyn Nets, $5,000

With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving out, Thomas is a natural option to get more playing time. He’s a score-first guard who will take a ton of shots and is capable of getting hot. He dropped 44 off the bench in the team’s last game, which resulted in 57.8 DKFP. He’s averaging 37.2 DKFP per game over the last three contests and should have a big role Monday against the Clippers.

Kevon Looney, Golden State Warriors, $4,700

Looney is set to be back in the starting lineup per head coach Steve Kerr. The big man has gone over 20 DKFP in five of the last seven games, with two of those performances tallying over 30 DKFP. The Warriors have a strong matchup against the Thunder Monday, which could mean more opportunities for Looney to rack up fantasy points.

Reggie Bullock, Dallas Mavericks, $4,300

Bullock has been inconsistent this season but he’s set to be a prominent player Monday against the Jazz. The Mavericks will be without Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving while Christian Wood is questionable. Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith are gone. That means someone has to take the shots, and Bullock is a natural option. If he gets hot from deep, he can really explode and provide tremendous production at this price point.