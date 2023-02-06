Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Wizards on Monday

The Cleveland Cavaliers (33-22) will head to the nations capital to take on the Washington Wizards (24-28) tonight. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. ET from Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. This will be the second matchup between these two teams as they faced off at the beginning of the season. The Cavaliers won the first game 117-107 in overtime.

A big name to watch for on the injury report is Bradley Beal. He has dealt with a few injuries this season, but he's dealing with a sore left foot which kept him out of the Wizards last back to back. They’re also without Kyle Kuzma. For the Cavaliers, Caris LeVert is listed as a game-time decision a he’s dealing with a hamstring injury. He sat out with the injury on Sunday.

The Cavs are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 222. On the moneyline, the Cavs are -140 while the Wizards are +120.

Cavaliers vs. Wizards, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavs -2.5

The Cavs are just the better team. In their last two games, the Wizards blew 20+ leads in the second half losing to the Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets despite the Nets being without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. This game will be much tougher and having to stop Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell will be too much for them.

As the home team, the Wizards are 9-13-1 against the spread which is sixth worst in the NBA. They’re now without one of their stars in Kuzma which will make them worse offensively. The Cavs are 24-17-3 as favorites. With the way the Wizards have played the past few games, I think the Cavs handle business easily tonight.

Over/Under: Under 222

The Cavaliers are one of the better teams defensively in the NBA. They’re allowing 106.8 points per game which is the least in the NBA. This could be a game where the Wizards score in the 90’s and the Cavs score in the low 100’s. 222 is not a big number, but with Cleveland’s defense, there's a good chance the under hits. On the road, the under has cashed in 16 of 27 games for the Cavs.