Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Nets on Monday

The Los Angeles Clippers (30-26) will travel to the East coast to take on the Brooklyn Nets (32-20). Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. This is the second matchup between these two teams. Back in November, the Nets took down the Clippers in Los Angeles 110-95.

The Clippers don’t have any notable injuries aside from John Wall still being out. For the Nets, Ben Simmons and TJ Warren are game-time decisions for Brooklyn, with Warren more likely to play. Seth Curry and Kevin Durant are out, while Kyrie Irving has been traded to the Mavericks.

The Clippers are 7.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 221. On the moneyline, the Clippers are -295 while the Nets are +245.

Clippers vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -7.5

The Clippers had many struggles early on this season, but have played better as of late. When Paul George and Kawhi Leonard have been on the court, the Clippers have looked like a legitimate threat in the Western Conference which we thought they would be. Leonard has been quietly putting up big numbers as he’s averaging 29.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in the last ten games.

As the favorite, the Clippers are 18-15 against the spread. Brooklyn is 11-12-1 against the spread at home. The Clippers have been the better team as of late and the Nets are depleted. The Nets just traded Irving for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney Smith, and picks. Neither guy is expected to play in this one. Tonight feels like it will be a blowout in favor of Los Angeles.

Over/Under: Under 221

I expect this game to be a blowout with the Nets scoring around 90 points. The under has cashed in 32 of 56 games for the Clippers this year. It has cashed in 28 of 52 games for the Nets. Both these teams have underperformed offensively this season. With Leonard on the court, the Clippers are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA. I expect them to help keep the Nets in check and cash the under.