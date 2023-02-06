Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Trail Blazers on Monday

The Milwaukee Bucks (36-17) travel to the West coast tonight to take on the Portland Trail Blazers (26-27). Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET from Moda Center in Portland. This is the second matchup between these two teams. In November, the Bucks won 119-111 in Milwaukee.

The Trail Blazers have a number of guys dealing with injury. Drew Eubanks and Gary Payton are listed as probable. Jusuf Nurkic and Justice Winslow are out. For the Bucks, Bobby Portis is still out while Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable with a knee injury.

The Bucks are 4-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 242. On the moneyline, the Bucks are -175 while the Trail Blazers are +150.

Bucks vs. Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -4

The Bucks are the better team and are more healthy. After the Trail Blazers’ hot start, they quickly cooled off and are out of the playoffs if the postseason started now. They could move Nurkic at the deadline. I don't see how the Trail Blazers have any chance at stopping Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight.

Milwaukee is the fourth best team in the NBA against the spread at 28-22-3. The Bucks have won seven straight, winning six of those games by 5+ points. Back them to win and cover again here.

Over/Under: Over 242

This is a big number and scares people away. But even with the Trail Blazers’ recent struggles, their offense has still had success scoring. The Blazers have score 120+ in four straight games. I expect them to do it again and like I said before, I don't see any chance of them stopping Antetokounmpo. Look for the Bucks to score 125+ points and get this over.