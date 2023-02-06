Picks, predictions for Duke vs. Miami on Monday, February 6

The Duke Blue Devils and the No. 23 Miami Hurricanes will battle it out to rise in the tight ACC standings on Monday, February 6. The game will air on ESPN at 7:00 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Duke vs. Miami odds

Spread: Miami -3.5

Over/Under: 146

Moneyline: Miami -155, Duke +135

The Blue Devils (17-6, 8-4 ACC) beat rival UNC in their latest game. Derek Lively was all over the floor on defense for Duke, and Jeremy Roach led the team on the scoreboard. At 25th in the NCAA NET rankings and 30th at KenPom, Duke is still adjusting to its post-Coach K era, but this win was a huge boost in confidence. The ACC is tight at the top right now, and a win over Miami would be a huge boost as February continues.

Miami (18-5, 9-4 ACC) grabbed a huge win over No. 20 Clemson in their last appearance, making the conference standings even closer. The last time these two faced off, Miami lost in Cameron Indoor by just two points, and they’ll get the chance to host this time. They’re 12-0 at home, and will look to keep the second column empty on Monday. Miami is ranked 40th in the NCAA NET rankings and 37th at KenPom, bringing a top 10 offense and a defense that doesn’t even crack the top 100 in adjusted efficiency.

The Pick: Miami -3.5

When these two teams faced off in Durham, the Canes gave Duke everything they had in a 68-66 finish. Now, with home-court advantage and coming off a huge confidence-boosting win over a top-20 Clemson team, Miami is ready to take down the Blue Devils. I’ll take the Hurricanes to cover this one.