How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on February 6

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

With the 2023 Royal Rumble firmly in the rearview, the company is stepping on the gas towards the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on February 18 in Montreal. With less than two weeks to go until the premium live event north of the border, we’ll see both chamber matches get finalized tonight.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, February 6

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch for on Monday Night Raw

The marquee matchup for tonight’s show will feature Bayley going one-on-one with Becky Lynch inside of a steel cage...for real this time. We were originally going to get this match two weeks ago but it never took place as a result of Damage Control attacking Lynch before it could even begin. Last week, Bayley bragged about eliminating “The Man” from the Royal Rumble and got personal in a promo by suggesting that Seth Rollins only married her because of her pregnancy. Lynch responded by grabbing Dakota Kai from the back and threatened to harm her with a steel chair if Bayley didn’t agree to a cage match. Bayley relented and we’ll see these two stars duke it out inside of the structure.

As mentioned before, we’ll have a few qualifier bouts tonight for the two Elimination Chamber matches at the pay-per-view in 12 days. On the women’s side, we’ll have a fatal four-way match between Candice LeRae, Carmella, Mia Yim, and Piper Niven. The winner will join Asuka, Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, and Natalya in the chamber match to determine the No. 1 contender for the Raw Women’s Championship at Wrestlemania.

On the men’s side, the final two spots in the United States Championship chamber match will be filled as Angelo Dawkins takes on Damian Priest and Montez Ford battles Elias. The winners will join U.S. champ Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, and Bronson Reed in the chamber.

Also on the show, we should hear more from Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes as he has Roman Reigns in his crosshairs for Wrestlemania (if Reigns gets past Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber). We’ll also see if we hear from Edge and Beth Phoenix as the two continue their revenge tour against the Judgement Day.