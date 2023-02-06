Monday Night Raw preview: Quick thoughts about Feb. 6 episode

WWE Monday Night Raw comes live from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL, tonight as the company barrels towards the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Montreal on February 18.

As we prepare for another episode of the WWE’s flagship show, I’ll give some of my quick thoughts about Raw and what’s in store on the card.

Bayley vs. Becky Lynch steel cage match

After getting pump faked with this match two weeks ago, we’ll actually get it tonight and I’m hyped up for it. Their feud has been one of the staples of Raw throughout the winter and it’ll be awesome to see these top stars duke it out in a high stakes showdown. I am curious about the direction for both after this match. They’re currently not scheduled to participate in the women’s Elimination Chamber and with Wrestlemania less than two months away, it wouldn’t surprise me if they extended to feud out to early April.

Elimination Chamber qualifiers

We should know the finalized field for the two chamber matches by the end of the night. On the women’s side, Candice LeRae, Carmella, Mia Yim, and Piper Niven will duke it out in a fatal four-way match for the final spot in the Raw Women’s Championship No. 1 contender’s match in the chamber. If I were to guess, I’d say Niven will get the nod as the company tries to build her back up after being off television for several months.

On the men’s side, Angelo Dawkins will battle Damian Priest and Montez Ford will battle Elias for the right to join the United States Championship chamber match. I think the Street Profits will prevail because it will add an interesting dynamic to the chamber to have a tag team involved.

Other thoughts