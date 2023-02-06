Opening odds for 2023 WM Phoenix Open

The PGA TOUR is heading to Arizona as the Waste Management Phoenix Open tees off this week. It’s a short turnaround after the weather delays at Pebble Beach caused the AT&T Pro-Am to run into Monday, but the Phoenix Open field provides plenty of its own excitement. Rory McIlroy will make his first PGA TOUR start of the year. Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm, the world No. 2 and 3, will also tee off from TPC Scottsdale.
Rahm opens as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook at +650, followed by McIlroy at +800. Two-time Waste Management winner Hideki Matsuyama will also head to Arizona, along with Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay. Scheffler won the tournament last year with a final score of -16, beating Cantlay in a playoff.
This is the first year of the WMO as an “elevated” event from the PGA TOUR, meaning there’s a $20 million prize pool in play, and thus $3.6 million for the winner. Oh, and did we mention the loudest hole in golf will be there just a 30-minute drive from the Super Bowl on Sunday? “The People’s Open” should be rowdier than ever this week.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 WM Phoenix Open, which tees off Thursday, February 9.
2023 Waste Management Open Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Golfer
|Winner
|Jon Rahm
|+650
|Rory McIlroy
|+800
|Xander Schauffele
|+1100
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1100
|Max Homa
|+1600
|Justin Thomas
|+1600
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1800
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+2200
|Tony Finau
|+2500
|Collin Morikawa
|+2500
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+2800
|Tom Kim
|+2800
|Viktor Hovland
|+3000
|Jordan Spieth
|+3500
|Sungjae Im
|+3500
|Cameron Young
|+3500
|Jason Day
|+4000
|Taylor Montgomery
|+5000
|Sahith Theegala
|+5000
|Sam Burns
|+5500
|Maverick McNealy
|+5500
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+5500
|Rickie Fowler
|+6000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+6000
|Shane Lowry
|+6000
|Si-Woo Kim
|+6500
|Seamus Power
|+6500
|Matt Kuchar
|+6500
|Keith Mitchell
|+6500
|Keegan Bradley
|+6500
|Brian Harman
|+6500
|Aaron Wise
|+6500
|Corey Conners
|+7000
|Andrew Putnam
|+7000
|Alex Noren
|+7000
|Tom Hoge
|+8000
|K.H. Lee
|+8000
|Billy Horschel
|+8000
|J.T. Poston
|+8000
|J.J. Spaun
|+8000
|Russell Henley
|+10000
|Taylor Pendrith
|+10000
|Joel Dahmen
|+13000
|Adam Hadwin
|+13000
|Martin Laird
|+13000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+13000
|Brendan Steele
|+13000
|Gary Woodland
|+15000
|Denny McCarthy
|+15000
|Lucas Herbert
|+15000
|Kurt Kitayama
|+15000
|Garrick Higgo
|+15000
|Wyndham Clark
|+18000
|Scott Stallings
|+18000
|Chris Kirk
|+18000
|Aaron Rai
|+18000
|Brendon Todd
|+20000
|Trey Mullinax
|+20000
|Taylor Moore
|+20000
|Stephan Jaeger
|+20000
|Ryan Moore
|+20000
|Patrick Rodgers
|+20000
|Matthew NeSmith
|+20000
|Hayden Buckley
|+20000
|Emiliano Grillo
|+20000
|David Lipsky
|+20000
|Webb Simpson
|+25000
|Luke List
|+25000
|Kevin Kisner
|+25000
|Francesco Molinari
|+25000
|Harris English
|+25000
|Stewart Cink
|+25000
|Scott Piercy
|+25000
|Sam Ryder
|+25000
|Ryan Palmer
|+25000
|Russell Knox
|+25000
|Patton Kizzire
|+25000
|Nick Taylor
|+25000
|Nate Lashley
|+25000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+25000
|Justin Lower
|+25000
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+25000
|James Hahn
|+25000
|Greyson Sigg
|+25000
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+25000
|Davis Thompson
|+25000
|Davis Riley
|+25000
|Cameron Champ
|+25000
|Callum Tarren
|+25000
|Brandon Wu
|+25000
|Beau Hossler
|+25000
|Adam Svensson
|+25000
|Troy Merritt
|+30000
|Dylan Frittelli
|+30000
|Zach Johnson
|+30000
|Peter Malnati
|+30000
|Michael Thompson
|+30000
|Matthias Schwab
|+30000
|Matt Wallace
|+30000
|Mark Hubbard
|+30000
|Lucas Glover
|+30000
|Lee Hodges
|+30000
|Lanto Griffin
|+30000
|Kevin Streelman
|+30000
|John Huh
|+30000
|J.B. Holmes
|+30000
|Doug Ghim
|+30000
|Danny Lee
|+30000
|Chez Reavie
|+30000
|Chesson Hadley
|+30000
|Austin Smotherman
|+30000
|Adam Schenk
|+30000
|Adam Long
|+30000
|Charley Hoffman
|+40000
|Tyler Duncan
|+40000
|Rory Sabbatini
|+40000
|Robert Streb
|+40000
|Nick Watney
|+40000
|Kramer Hickok
|+40000
|Kevin Tway
|+40000
|Kelly Kraft
|+40000
|Jimmy Walker
|+40000
|Doc Redman
|+40000
|Chad Ramey
|+40000
|Brian Gay
|+40000
|Ryan Brehm
|+50000
|Ricky Barnes
|+50000
|Richy Werenski
|+50000
|Michael Hopper
|+50000
|Max McGreevy
|+50000
|Jim Herman
|+50000
|Jason Dufner
|+50000
|Andrew Landry
|+50000