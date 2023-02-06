 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for 2023 WM Phoenix Open

The field is set for the 2023 WM Phoenix Open, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

Waste Management Phoenix Open - Final Round Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The PGA TOUR is heading to Arizona as the Waste Management Phoenix Open tees off this week. It’s a short turnaround after the weather delays at Pebble Beach caused the AT&T Pro-Am to run into Monday, but the Phoenix Open field provides plenty of its own excitement. Rory McIlroy will make his first PGA TOUR start of the year. Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm, the world No. 2 and 3, will also tee off from TPC Scottsdale.

Rahm opens as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook at +650, followed by McIlroy at +800. Two-time Waste Management winner Hideki Matsuyama will also head to Arizona, along with Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay. Scheffler won the tournament last year with a final score of -16, beating Cantlay in a playoff.

This is the first year of the WMO as an “elevated” event from the PGA TOUR, meaning there’s a $20 million prize pool in play, and thus $3.6 million for the winner. Oh, and did we mention the loudest hole in golf will be there just a 30-minute drive from the Super Bowl on Sunday? “The People’s Open” should be rowdier than ever this week.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 WM Phoenix Open, which tees off Thursday, February 9.

2023 Waste Management Open Odds

Golfer Winner
Golfer Winner
Jon Rahm +650
Rory McIlroy +800
Xander Schauffele +1100
Scottie Scheffler +1100
Max Homa +1600
Justin Thomas +1600
Patrick Cantlay +1800
Matt Fitzpatrick +2200
Tony Finau +2500
Collin Morikawa +2500
Hideki Matsuyama +2800
Tom Kim +2800
Viktor Hovland +3000
Jordan Spieth +3500
Sungjae Im +3500
Cameron Young +3500
Jason Day +4000
Taylor Montgomery +5000
Sahith Theegala +5000
Sam Burns +5500
Maverick McNealy +5500
Tyrrell Hatton +5500
Rickie Fowler +6000
Tommy Fleetwood +6000
Shane Lowry +6000
Si-Woo Kim +6500
Seamus Power +6500
Matt Kuchar +6500
Keith Mitchell +6500
Keegan Bradley +6500
Brian Harman +6500
Aaron Wise +6500
Corey Conners +7000
Andrew Putnam +7000
Alex Noren +7000
Tom Hoge +8000
K.H. Lee +8000
Billy Horschel +8000
J.T. Poston +8000
J.J. Spaun +8000
Russell Henley +10000
Taylor Pendrith +10000
Joel Dahmen +13000
Adam Hadwin +13000
Martin Laird +13000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +13000
Brendan Steele +13000
Gary Woodland +15000
Denny McCarthy +15000
Lucas Herbert +15000
Kurt Kitayama +15000
Garrick Higgo +15000
Wyndham Clark +18000
Scott Stallings +18000
Chris Kirk +18000
Aaron Rai +18000
Brendon Todd +20000
Trey Mullinax +20000
Taylor Moore +20000
Stephan Jaeger +20000
Ryan Moore +20000
Patrick Rodgers +20000
Matthew NeSmith +20000
Hayden Buckley +20000
Emiliano Grillo +20000
David Lipsky +20000
Webb Simpson +25000
Luke List +25000
Kevin Kisner +25000
Francesco Molinari +25000
Harris English +25000
Stewart Cink +25000
Scott Piercy +25000
Sam Ryder +25000
Ryan Palmer +25000
Russell Knox +25000
Patton Kizzire +25000
Nick Taylor +25000
Nate Lashley +25000
Mackenzie Hughes +25000
Justin Lower +25000
Jhonattan Vegas +25000
James Hahn +25000
Greyson Sigg +25000
Erik Van Rooyen +25000
Davis Thompson +25000
Davis Riley +25000
Cameron Champ +25000
Callum Tarren +25000
Brandon Wu +25000
Beau Hossler +25000
Adam Svensson +25000
Troy Merritt +30000
Dylan Frittelli +30000
Zach Johnson +30000
Peter Malnati +30000
Michael Thompson +30000
Matthias Schwab +30000
Matt Wallace +30000
Mark Hubbard +30000
Lucas Glover +30000
Lee Hodges +30000
Lanto Griffin +30000
Kevin Streelman +30000
John Huh +30000
J.B. Holmes +30000
Doug Ghim +30000
Danny Lee +30000
Chez Reavie +30000
Chesson Hadley +30000
Austin Smotherman +30000
Adam Schenk +30000
Adam Long +30000
Charley Hoffman +40000
Tyler Duncan +40000
Rory Sabbatini +40000
Robert Streb +40000
Nick Watney +40000
Kramer Hickok +40000
Kevin Tway +40000
Kelly Kraft +40000
Jimmy Walker +40000
Doc Redman +40000
Chad Ramey +40000
Brian Gay +40000
Ryan Brehm +50000
Ricky Barnes +50000
Richy Werenski +50000
Michael Hopper +50000
Max McGreevy +50000
Jim Herman +50000
Jason Dufner +50000
Andrew Landry +50000

