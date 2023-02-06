Opening odds for 2023 WM Phoenix Open

The PGA TOUR is heading to Arizona as the Waste Management Phoenix Open tees off this week. It’s a short turnaround after the weather delays at Pebble Beach caused the AT&T Pro-Am to run into Monday, but the Phoenix Open field provides plenty of its own excitement. Rory McIlroy will make his first PGA TOUR start of the year. Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm, the world No. 2 and 3, will also tee off from TPC Scottsdale.

Rahm opens as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook at +650, followed by McIlroy at +800. Two-time Waste Management winner Hideki Matsuyama will also head to Arizona, along with Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay. Scheffler won the tournament last year with a final score of -16, beating Cantlay in a playoff.

This is the first year of the WMO as an “elevated” event from the PGA TOUR, meaning there’s a $20 million prize pool in play, and thus $3.6 million for the winner. Oh, and did we mention the loudest hole in golf will be there just a 30-minute drive from the Super Bowl on Sunday? “The People’s Open” should be rowdier than ever this week.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 WM Phoenix Open, which tees off Thursday, February 9.