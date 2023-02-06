Is Kyrie Irving playing for the Mavericks on Monday vs. the Jazz?

The Dallas Mavericks made a big splash in the NBA trade market Sunday, acquiring point guard Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and future draft picks. Irving was being held out by the Nets due to “calf soreness” but sometimes a trade can magically heal these ailments. Will Irving suit up for Dallas Monday against the Utah Jazz?

Kyrie Irving updates

Irving is scheduled to arrive in Dallas on Monday at some point and undergo his physical, per Adrian Wojnarowski. If everything checks out, he’s expected to make his debut Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers, another team that was pursuing him in the trade market. That means Irving won’t be in the lineup for Monday’s game.

Luka Doncic is also out for the Mavericks, which means there’s not much to like on this team from a fantasy/DFS standpoint. Tim Hardaway Jr. and Reggie Bullock could be getting most of the offensive looks in this game, but only Hardaway Jr. is worth backing from a consistency standpoint.