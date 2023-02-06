Bradley Beal, Ben Simmons, Keldon Johnson headline NBA injury report for Monday, February 6

The NBA enters trade deadline week Monday with eight games on tap, anchored by a doubleheader on NBATV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: February 6
Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards
Caris LeVert (hamstring) - TBD
LeVert has missed the last few games, and he’s unlikely to play here on the second night of a back-to-back set. We’ll see how the Cavs handle their key players in this one.
Bradley Beal (foot) - questionable
Kyle Kuzma (ankle) - OUT
Kuzma is out, which elevates Daniel Gafford in the rotation. If Beal sits, that means more minutes and shots for Corey Kispert and Deni Avdija.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Brooklyn Nets
Ben Simmons (knee) - questionable
T.J. Warren (shin) - probable
Seth Curry (groin) - OUT
Curry is out, which means Joe Harris is likely to start. Warren is in and will take some minutes away from Royce O’Neale on the perimeter. Simmons would like to be in with Kyrie Irving gone but if he’s out, Cam Thomas becomes an excellent DFS play.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Chicago Bulls
Keldon Johnson (ankle) - questionable
Jeremy Sochan (back) - OUT
Tre Jones (foot) - questionable
If Johnson is out, Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott will take on bigger roles in this offense. Malaki Branham is set to get big minutes if Jones is ruled out.
Alex Caruso (foot) - questionable
Patrick Williams (ankle) - probable
Coby White will get more minutes if Caruso is ruled out. We’ll see how the Bulls handle the coming week with the trade deadline, especially since Caruso is a potential target.
Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets
De’Aaron Fox (personal) - OUT
Fox remains out. We’ll see how the Kings handle their players on the second night of a back-to-back set.
Eric Gordon (injury management) - available
Jae’Sean Tate (injury management) - available
Both guys are in and should see decent playing time in a potentially high-scoring contest.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz
Luka Doncic (heel) - OUT
Christian Wood (thumb) - questionable
Kyrie Irving (physical) - OUT
Doncic remains out, while Irving is arriving in Dallas and will have to clear his physical. Wood is questionable and if he’s able to play, he’ll be a strong DFS addition in his return to the floor.
Jarred Vanderbilt (back) - questionable
Vanderbilt is a trade target as a bench big man. If he does not play, Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler will see more minutes in the frontcourt.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry (leg) - OUT, expected to miss multiple weeks
There’s no confirmed timeline yet for Curry, but he’s not playing Monday. Jordan Poole should take on a more prominent role, as well as Draymond Green. Ty Jerome and Donte DiVincenzo will also be featured more in this rotation moving forward.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) - probable
The Greek Freak should be in for this game.
Drew Eubanks (back) - probable
Eubanks is likely going to start with Jusuf Nurkic sidelined. He should be in for this game and is a nice value play in DFS lineups.