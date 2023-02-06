Bradley Beal, Ben Simmons, Keldon Johnson headline NBA injury report for Monday, February 6

The NBA enters trade deadline week Monday with eight games on tap, anchored by a doubleheader on NBATV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: February 6

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Caris LeVert (hamstring) - TBD

LeVert has missed the last few games, and he’s unlikely to play here on the second night of a back-to-back set. We’ll see how the Cavs handle their key players in this one.

Bradley Beal (foot) - questionable

Kyle Kuzma (ankle) - OUT

Kuzma is out, which elevates Daniel Gafford in the rotation. If Beal sits, that means more minutes and shots for Corey Kispert and Deni Avdija.

Ben Simmons (knee) - questionable

T.J. Warren (shin) - probable

Seth Curry (groin) - OUT

Curry is out, which means Joe Harris is likely to start. Warren is in and will take some minutes away from Royce O’Neale on the perimeter. Simmons would like to be in with Kyrie Irving gone but if he’s out, Cam Thomas becomes an excellent DFS play.

Keldon Johnson (ankle) - questionable

Jeremy Sochan (back) - OUT

Tre Jones (foot) - questionable

If Johnson is out, Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott will take on bigger roles in this offense. Malaki Branham is set to get big minutes if Jones is ruled out.

Alex Caruso (foot) - questionable

Patrick Williams (ankle) - probable

Coby White will get more minutes if Caruso is ruled out. We’ll see how the Bulls handle the coming week with the trade deadline, especially since Caruso is a potential target.

De’Aaron Fox (personal) - OUT

Fox remains out. We’ll see how the Kings handle their players on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Eric Gordon (injury management) - available

Jae’Sean Tate (injury management) - available

Both guys are in and should see decent playing time in a potentially high-scoring contest.

Luka Doncic (heel) - OUT

Christian Wood (thumb) - questionable

Kyrie Irving (physical) - OUT

Doncic remains out, while Irving is arriving in Dallas and will have to clear his physical. Wood is questionable and if he’s able to play, he’ll be a strong DFS addition in his return to the floor.

Jarred Vanderbilt (back) - questionable

Vanderbilt is a trade target as a bench big man. If he does not play, Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler will see more minutes in the frontcourt.

Stephen Curry (leg) - OUT, expected to miss multiple weeks

There’s no confirmed timeline yet for Curry, but he’s not playing Monday. Jordan Poole should take on a more prominent role, as well as Draymond Green. Ty Jerome and Donte DiVincenzo will also be featured more in this rotation moving forward.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) - probable

The Greek Freak should be in for this game.

Drew Eubanks (back) - probable

Eubanks is likely going to start with Jusuf Nurkic sidelined. He should be in for this game and is a nice value play in DFS lineups.