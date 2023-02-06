NBA MVP odds tracker: Giannis Antetokounmpo reminds everyone of his dominance

It’s trade deadline week in the NBA and there’s already been a big move with Kyrie Irving going to the Dallas Mavericks. There will be more deals in the coming days that will shape the rest of the 2022-23 NBA season. That includes the NBA MVP race, which has become less of a two-person competition than we initially may have believed. Here’s a look at the latest odds to win the league’s top individual honor courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA MVP odds 2022-23 (as of February 5)

Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid remain the two main contenders, which we highlighted in our last tracker. Irving’s new teammate, Luka Doncic, remains at +700 after the trade due to injury reasons. Doncic is set to miss at least one more game with a heel injury.

The big riser during the week, and the focus of our tracker, is Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time MVP had apparently heard the talk of this becoming a two-man race and decided to take matters into his own hands. After missing five games with knee soreness, Antetokounmpo has suited up in seven straight. In those games, he’s averaging 39.4 points, 14.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists while shooting 60.5% from the floor. More importantly, the Bucks have won all those games and now sit one game back of the Celtics for the top spot in the East. Antetokounmpo has moved from +1100 to +700, and he could keep climbing with continued production like this.