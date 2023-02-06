Manchester City charged with numerous EPL financial violations, faces punishment up to expulsion

The Premier League has accused Manchester City of numerous financial violations and announced on Monday morning it was referring the investigation to a commission that has broad powers of punishment. Punishment could range from as little as a reprimand to as much as expulsion from the EPL.

The accusations cover general financial representations, and specifics to player and manager contracts. The EPL accuses Manchester City of failing to provide accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club’s financial position between 2009 and 2018, failing to provide sufficient data around manager contracts between 2009 and 2013 and around player contracts from 2010 to 2016.

Notably, the charges also includes accusations of failing to provide utmost good faith assistance in investigations from December 2018 to date. The crimes will get the club punished, but the cover-up is where punishment could be escalated.

A three-person commission will be assess the charges and decide on a punishment. After hearing from the team, the commission will provide a punishment under Premier League Rule W.51. A Reprimand or fines would be on the low end of the punishment scale. On the higher end, the EPL could suspend Manchester City or deduct previous points, or go as far as expelling them from the league entirely.

If the commission recommends the club be expelled, it requires s special resolution being passed by at least three-quarters of its members.

Manchester City was previously banished for two years from UEFA’s Champions League for financial violations, but successfully appealed the ban and had it overturned. The club was successful because UEFA rules set a five-year time limit on the infractions eligible for punishment and that prevented the investigation from reaching the most significant accusations.

The EPL has no such statute of limitations, which is likely going to cost Manchester City big time. Additionally, Martyn Ziegler is reporting the club will not be able to appeal any sanction to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The CAS overturned the previous UEFA ban.

The club released the following statement.