Kevin Hart hosts star-studded House Party in DraftKings commercial for Super Bowl 57

The Super Bowl is this week and chances are you’re looking at bets on DraftKings Sportsbook. If that’s the case, check out the latest Super Bowl 57 commercial from DraftKings featuring Kevin Hart hosting an epic House Party. Guest include Hall of Fame RB Emmitt Smith, former WNBA superstar Lisa Leslie, the GOAT skateboarder Tony Hawk and more.

The commercial is to promote a new offering on DraftKings Sportsbook for bettors. Everyone gets a free bet on DraftKings prior to the Super Bowl. You can head there and claim your free bet if eligible. The commercial also has appearances from superstar Ludacris, former Boston Red Sox DH David Ortiz, WWE star Undertaker and Hall of Famer Dr. J.