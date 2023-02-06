Leeds United fires American manager Jesse Marsch

Leeds United has officially parted ways with Jesse Marsch after just less than a year in charge, the club announced on Monday.

Marsch’s club has struggled recently, with Leeds failing to win a game in the Premier League since November. A 1-0 defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forrest on Sunday was the nail in the coffin for the American manager. Leeds appointed Marsch in February of 2022 and he helped the team escape relegation on the final day of the season.

“We would like to thank Jesse and his backroom staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future,” read a statement released by Leeds on Monday. “The process of appointing a new head coach is underway and we will continue to keep supporters up to date throughout the coming days.”

In the soccer world, the club had been given the nickname Leeds United States of America because of the heavy presence of Americans at the club. Despite Marsch being fired, there’s still a solid number of Americans there. Weston McKennie just completed a transfer there last week to meet up with USMNT teammates Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson.