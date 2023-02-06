Report: ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ sequel is in the works

Hollywood loves bringing back the ‘90s for Millennials. So this one should go over well. Deadline is reporting that a sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer is in the works and Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt are expected to reprise their roles from the original film. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is set to direct the sequel, which is being made after seeing the success of the Scream franchise reboot.

Robinson recently wrote the script for Thor: Love and Thunder and also wrote and directed the Netflix movie Do Revenge, starring Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes (which was great, by the way). As for Prinze Jr. and Love Hewitt, well, they haven’t been too busy in terms of acting. Prinze Jr. has been doing a lot of voice acting for the Star Wars animated universe. Love Hewitt has been starring in the TV show 9-1-1 but has only appeared in two movies since 2012.

There are plenty of links between the Scream franchise and I Know What You Did Last Summer. Sarah Michelle Gellar, who is married to Prinze Jr. and was in the original movie, was in Scream 2. Kevin Williamson, who wrote every Scream movie until the franchise rebooted, also wrote IKWYDLS.

This is super exciting as a child of the ‘90s and major Scream/IKWYDLS fan. Robinson’s Do Revenge was inspired by plenty of throwback ‘90s movies, including Clueless and Cruel Intentions. We’re already pumped for Scream 6, which drops on March 10. Keep the ‘90s nostalgia pumping.