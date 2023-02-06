 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Super Bowl Opening Night (Media Day)

We break down all you need to know about how to watch this year’s NFL Opening Night

By Chet Gresham
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during Super Bowl Opening Night presented by BOLT24 at Marlins Park on January 27, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Super Bowl 57 festivities kickoff Monday night when the players from the Eagles and Chiefs come together to take questions from media members. But fans are also going to be there, so it will be a little chaotic as usual.

The NFL has branded this “Opening Night,” but most people will probably need you to call it “Media Day” so they can understand what you are talking about. There will be plenty of awkward questions and answers as fans and foreign news outlets get their shot at asking questions.

All the big names from each team should be there, with Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes bringing the star power and coaches Andy Reid and Nick Sirianni holding court. We won’t be getting much good intel on the game, but it can be fun to watch the spectacle that is Super Bowl Week shift into gear.

How to Watch NFL Opening Night (Media Day) 2023

Date: Feb 6
Start time: 8 p.m. ET
TV channel: NFL Network, ESPN2
Streaming: WatchESPN

