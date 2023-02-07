Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, February 7

We’ve got six games on Tuesday’s NBA slate, which means limited options when it comes to great player props. Here’s a few of our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

LeBron James over 7.5 assists vs. Thunder (+100)

James is 36 points away from setting the scoring record, but you can bet the Thunder don’t want to be the team to give him the moment. Look for Oklahoma City to pay more attention to James and force him to dish the rock more often. James has gone over this line in three of the last five games, and one of the unders was at seven assists. Back him to go over this line tonight with a nice plus-money payout possible.

Devin Booker over 1.5 3-pointers vs. Nets (-125)

Booker will make his return after missing 21 games with a groin injury. He’s going to be on a minutes limit, which makes his points prop at 20.5 tough to gauge. However, Booker should be able to can a couple shots from behind the arc against the Nets, who are coming off a tough loss last night and rank 28th in the league in opponent three-point percentage.

Jamal Murray over 24.5 points vs. Timberwolves (-130)

Murray didn’t play the last time these teams met, but he’s gone over this line in three straight and six of the last eight games. Nikola Jokic has a tough matchup on the interior with Rudy Gobert, so he might look to pass more tonight. The Nuggets are all full strength here, which helps Murray on the perimeter where the Timberwolves are more susceptible defensively.