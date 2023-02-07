NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, February 7

We’ve got six games on Tuesday’s NBA main slate for DFS contests, which could make value plays harder to find. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves, $4,600

McDaniels has been a consistent presence in Minnesota’s rotation this year, topping 30 minutes played in 10 of the team’s last 11 games. He went for 30 DKFP against the Nuggets the last time out and should get heavy minutes against them again Tuesday. With Kyle Anderson potentially sidelined, McDaniels should have a bigger role on the perimeter for Minnesota.

Santi Aldama, Memphis Grizzlies, $4,700

With Steven Adams out, Aldama has become a DFS force in recent games. He’s coming off two monster showings of 39 DKFP and 32 DKFP, but it is important to note the minutes increase he saw in those games. Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks are back tonight for Memphis, so there’s a chance Aldama gets less run overall. He does have a favorable matchup against the Bulls on the second night of a back-to-back though, so it’s worth backing his current form as a value play.

Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans, $4,900

Jones is unlikely to replicate his 42 DKFP performance from a few games ago any time soon, but he’s a consistent presence in this rotation and has a good matchup against the Hawks. While Jones isn’t a consistent scoring threat and that lowers his ceiling, he does offer a nice overall floor DFS users can rely on with rebounds, assists and defense.