Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Nets on Tuesday

The Phoenix Suns (29-26) will pay a visit to the Brooklyn Nets (32-21) tonight with tip set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Barclays Center. The Nets, fresh off announcing Kyrie Irving’s trade to Dallas, are coming off a 124-116 loss to the Clippers last night while the Suns won the fourth of their last five games with a 116-110 win over the Pistons.

Phoenix is expected to have Devin Booker back on the floor after missing 21 games due to a groin injury. Ben Simmons is expected to play for the Nets, while newly-acquired Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith aren’t expected to make their debuts for Brooklyn tonight. Seth Curry is expected to remain sidelined for tonight’s game.

The Suns come in as 5.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -215 on the moneyline. The Nets are +185 while the point total is set at 225.

Suns vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -5.5

The Suns have slowly started to turn things around over the last couple of weeks as they continued to adapt to life without Booker. They went 10-11 in the stretch since Booker’s last appearance on Christmas Day, although the majority of those losses came in late December and early January. They’ve now won (and covered) eight of their last 10 outings and should only continue to get better with Booker’s return.

The Nets have now lost two of their last three games as they’ve been without Kyrie Irving for their last two since announcing his blockbuster trade to the Dallas Mavericks. On top of their other absences, they’ll still be without Kevin Durant (knee), who hasn’t played since January 8.

Take the surging Suns to get the win and cover in Brooklyn tonight as the Nets will still need time to adjust to a squad without Irving, especially before both Dinwiddie and Finney-Smith are able to see the floor.

Over/Under: Over 225

The Nets have gone over in their last three consecutive games, each by double-digit margins. Expect them to continue that trend tonight especially with the Suns getting the much-needed firepower of Booker back on offense.