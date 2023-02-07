Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Grizzlies on Tuesday

The Chicago Bulls (26-27) will visit the Memphis Grizzlies (32-21) in the first of a three-game road swing as they look to extend their winning streak to four in a row. The Grizzlies have lost their last three and will look to bounce back at home after a 106-103 loss to the Raptors on Sunday.

The Bulls will likely be without Alex Caruso (foot) while the Grizzlies will get Ja Morant (wrist) back after sitting out the last game.

The Grizzlies are 8.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -330 on the moneyline while the Bulls sit at +275. The point total is set at 236 for this contest.

Bulls vs. Grizzlies, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls +8.5

Chicago has covered its last three games straight, going 4-1 ATS in its last five outings. The Grizzlies haven’t fared as well, going 1-4 ATS in their last five and just 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games. The Bulls have been playing some solid ball recently as they’ve started to climb their way up the Eastern Conference standings into the playoff picture, although they still sit in ninth at the moment.

The Grizzlies are currently in their worst stretch of the season, not only going 2-8 ATS but also 2-8 SU through their last 10 games. They’ve been without big man Steven Adams during this stretch. He’s been out with a PCL sprain and won’t be back at least for the next few weeks.

This spread feels like it gives the Bulls plenty of room to sneak one over on the struggling Grizzlies, and even if they don’t win the game outright, I’d expect the Bulls to keep it close enough to cover the spread at FedExForum tonight.

Over/Under: Under 236

Neither team has fared well up against the over lately, with the Grizzlies going 1-9 and the Bulls going 3-7 to the over in their last 10 contests. 236 feels a tad high for these two sides, so take the under as the safe play.