Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets on Tuesday

The Minnesota Timberwolves (29-27) will visit the Denver Nuggets (37-17) in the second of back-to-back games between the two sides. The Wolves will look to replicate their 128-98 win they secured over Denver on Sunday, but the Nuggets will look to bounce back at home. Tip is set for 9 p.m. ET from Ball Arena.

The Timberwolves have both Rudy Gobert (groin) and Kyle Anderson (back) listed as questionable ahead of tonight’s game, while the Nuggets should see Nikola Jokic (hamstring), Jamal Murray (knee), Aaron Gordon (knee), and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) on the floor as they’re all listed as probable for tonight.

The Nuggets are set as 9.5-point favorites at home tonight, installed at -435 on the board at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Timberwolves come in at +340 while the point total is set at 234.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, 9 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -9.5

It could be tempting to pick the Timberwolves to win and/or cover again against Denver, but the Nuggets sat four of their five starters in the last game and will expect them all to be back on the floor again tonight. The Nuggets sit at the top of the Western Conference, 4.5 games clear of the second-place Grizzlies as they have plenty of wiggle room to stay on top ahead of the All-Star break.

The Timberwolves, especially missing the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns (calf), have had plenty of ups and downs this season. Gobert has been averaging 11.5 rebounds per game, sitting in third in the league behind Giannis Antetokounmpo (12.4) and Domantas Sabonis (12.3), but hasn’t helped a whole lot on the offensive end with 13.5 ppg. Anthony Edwards has stepped up in KAT’s absence, averaging 24.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg, and 4.5 assists per game.

I think a full-strength Nuggets team won’t have too much trouble taking care of business at home against Minnesota, so I’m backing them to get a comfortable win and cover the spread.

Over/Under: Over 234

Sunday’s game finished over the total by half a point, but that one was set at 225.5. Given the fact that the Nuggets should have Jokic, Murray, Gordon, and Caldwell-Pope back on the floor, I’d expect them to score a lot more than the 98 they put up at Target Center the other night and help push the game over the total.