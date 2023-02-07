Pick against the spread, over/under for Thunder vs. Lakers on Tuesday

The Los Angeles Lakers (25-29) will play host to the Oklahoma City Thunder (25-28) on Tuesday night with tipoff set for 10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers are coming off a 131-126 loss to the Pelicans while the Thunder were blown out by the Warriors in a 141-114 defeat at Chase Center on Monday.

Anthony Davis (foot) is listed as probable while LeBron James (ankle) comes up as questionable, though both players should be expected to see the floor for the Lakers tonight.

The Lakers are 6.5-point favorites at home, coming in at -245 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Thunder are priced at +205 while the point total is set at 239.

Thunder vs. Lakers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Thunder +6.5

Both teams are in desperate need of wins as they’re on the outside of the playoff picture looking in. The Thunder sit in 12th while the Lakers are just half a game behind in 13th place, and will leapfrog OKC as they eye the 10th-place Jazz, just two full games ahead as they occupy the final play-in spot.

James needs just 36 points to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and take the title of the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, and he could very well hit that number tonight in front of a home crowd. James has averaged 28.4 points through his last five games, with his highest coming in a 41-point total in the Lakers’ OT loss against the Celtics on January 28. If LeBron doesn’t set the record tonight, he’ll have another chance at home on Thursday against the Bucks.

The Thunder are 10-3-1 ATS through their last 14 outings, and have covered the spread in six of their last seven games against the Lakers. LA will likely get the win, but it should be close enough to back OKC to cover.

Over/Under: Over 239

Both teams have gone over the total twice in their last three outings, with the Thunder doing it in their last two. Neither side has been particularly good on the defensive end throughout the season, with the Thunder allowing an average of 116.4 points per game through the campaign while the Lakers are near the bottom of the league allowing 118.4 per game. Both teams have given up an average of over 120 through their last three, so expect this one to finish over the total as both teams will go in hard on the offensive end.