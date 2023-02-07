Picks, predictions for Marquette vs. UConn on Tuesday, February 7

The No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles take on the No. 21 UConn Huskies in a high-profile Big East matchup between two of the best offenses in the country on Tuesday, February 7. The game will air on Fox at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Marquette vs. UConn odds

Spread: UConn -4.5

Over/Under: 147

Moneyline: UConn -190, Marquette +160

Marquette (19-5, 11-2 Big East) has had a dominant run in the Big East this year, winning nine of their last 10 games and ranking eighth at KenPom (and fourth in adjusted offensive efficiency) and 14th in the NCAA NET rankings. The Eagles bring a high-powered, fast-paced offense that is heavy on ball movement and assists. They score 81.2 points per game (19th in the nation) and add 18.1 assists per night (fourth in the nation). The last time they faced the Huskies, they won 82-76 at home.

UConn (18-6, 7-6 Big East) has been shaky recently. They’ve dropped three of their last six games, but still sit at No. 6 at KenPom and No. 7 in the NCAA NET rankings. Like Marquette, they depend on ball movement and add up 17.4 assists per game (8th in the nation). They average 79.3 points per night (29th in the nation) and allow opponents just 64.8 points (50th in the nation). However, despite these excellent statistics, the Huskies have struggled to close games out in the Big East.

The Pick: Marquette +4.5

With UConn’s end-of-game difficulties as of late and Marquette’s winning streak and previous win, in mind I think it’s fair to say that the Golden Eagles can at the very least cover the spread here. This is going to be a fun one to watch — as much of the Big East has been this season — and the over would be a good bet here, as well, as two of the best scoring offenses in the country go head-to-head.