Picks, predictions for TCU vs. Kansas State on Tuesday, February 7

The No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs and the No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats will both look to bounce back from a conference loss as they meet in a Big 12 matchup on Tuesday, February 7. The game will air at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

TCU vs. Kansas State odds

Spread: K-State -4.5

Over/Under: 149

Moneyline: Kansas State -190, TCU +160

TCU (17-6, 6-4 Big XII) have lost two of their last three games, with both losses taking place against unranked teams on the road. The Frogs rank 17th overall at KenPom and 15th in adjusted defensive efficiency, allowing opponents to shoot 66 points per night. Mike Miles and Eddie Lampkin are both doubtful to play in this matchup.

Kansas State (18-5, 6-4 Big XII) has also had a tough stretch in recent games, winning just one of their last four. They’ve faced a lot of ranked opponents in Big 12 play and sit tied for fourth in conference standings. They rank 25th at KenPom and average 17.1 assists per game, 12th in the nation.

The Pick: K-State -4.5

TCU has struggled on the road recently, and Kansas State gets home court advantage in the matchup. The last time these two teams played, TCU won 82-68, but K-State will be looking to target the Frogs from the perimeter and control the game pace here. I’ll take the Cats to cover.