Picks, predictions for Rutgers vs. Indiana on Tuesday, February 7

The No. 18 Indiana Hoosiers will look to continue rising in Big Ten standings as they face the No. 24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Tuesday, February 7. The game will air on BTN at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Rutgers vs. Indiana odds

Spread: Indiana -4.5

Over/Under: 135.5

Moneyline: Indiana -190, Rutgers +160

The Hoosiers (16-7, 7-5 B1G) are coming off their biggest game of the season. They knocked off No. 1 Purdue and Trayce Jackson-Davis had quite the campaign, putting up 25 points and seven rebounds. IU now sits tied for third in Big Ten standings — behind Rutgers. They rank 20th at KenPom and 22nd in the NCAA NET rankings.

Rutgers (16-7, 8-4 B1G) has won three of their last four games and also has a win over Purdue on their schedule. Ranking 19th in the NCAA NET rankings and 15th at KenPom, the Knights’ pride and joy is their incredible defense. They hold opponents to just 58.4 points per game on 37.5% from the field, force 15.6 turnovers per game, and record 9.4 steals a night. While their offense doesn’t even crack the top 100 in adjusted efficiency, they often blow out opponents simply by not allowing them the chance to score.

The Pick: Rutgers +4.5

IU might have a bit of a hangover from that Purdue game, and the last time these two faced off, Rutgers won at home with a final score of 63-48. Even if they can’t win in Bloomington, the Knights should be able to hold the Hoosiers to a low-scoring game and keep it close. I’ll take Rutgers to cover here.