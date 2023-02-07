Picks, predictions for Auburn vs. Texas A&M on Tuesday, February 7

The Auburn Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies meet in an SEC rematch on Tuesday, February 7. The game will air on ESPN at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Auburn vs. Texas A&M odds

Spread: Texas A&M -3

Over/Under: 139

Moneyline: Texas A&M -145, Auburn +125

Auburn (17-6, 7-3 SEC) has lost three of their last four games, most recently falling in a very low-scoring matchup against Tennessee. They lost at home, 79-63, the last time they faced the Aggies. Auburn’s strongest weapon is its defense, which ranks 12th in adjusted efficiency at KenPom. They allow just 63.8 points per game (38th in the nation), and limit opponents to 26.9% from the perimeter (3rd in the nation), but have struggled to match that production on the offensive side of the ball.

A&M (16-7, 8-2 SEC) has won three of their last four, including that win over Auburn in January. The Aggies rank 38th at KenPom and 40th in the NCAA NET rankings, below the Tigers in both, but have performed better in conference play thus far. A&M excels at second-chance shots, grabbing 12.6 offensive rebounds per game (27th in the nation).

The Pick: A&M -3

A&M wiped the floor with Auburn last time the two faced off, and with a home court advantage against a team that hasn’t won on the road since January 21, I have to go with Texas A&M to cover here. Their offensive rebounding makes Auburn’s three-point defense almost moot.