Picks, predictions for Arkansas vs. Kentucky on Tuesday, February 7

The Kentucky Wildcats look to improve in SEC standings and extend their winning streak to three games as they host the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday, February 7. The game will air on ESPN at 9:00 p.m.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Arkansas vs. Kentucky odds

Spread: Kentucky -5.5

Over/Under: 138.5

Moneyline: Kentucky -230, Arkansas +195

Arkansas (16-7, 5-5 SEC) is fresh off of wins over South Carolina and Texas A&M. They entered January at 12-2, but had a tough wintertime stretch and have struggled on the road. They shoot 47.4% from the field (41st in the nation), but their true strength is on defense. They rank 13th in adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom. They limit opponents to 65.2 points per game on 40.9% shooting.

Kentucky (16-7, 7-3 SEC) has recovered from a brutal start to the season, getting back to blue blood status with some signature wins. They rank 33rd overall at KenPom and 19th in adjusted offensive efficiency. Led by Oscar Tshiebwe, the Wildcats grab 38.6 rebounds per game, including 13.3 offensive boards.

The Pick: Kentucky -5.5

Kentucky comes home for this matchup, and with Arkansas just having picked up its first road win of the season and the Wildcats having their sights firmly set on March, I’ll take the Wildcats in this one. This is the first time these two teams will face off this year. Kentucky is 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games, and the Razorbacks are 1-5 ATS in their last six road games.