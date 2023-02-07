Picks, predictions for Maryland vs. Michigan State on Tuesday, February 7

We have an interesting Big Ten showdown to look forward to on Tuesday as the Maryland Terrapins hit the road to battle the Michigan State Spartans at 9 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, MI, and will air on ESPN2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Maryland vs. Michigan State odds

Spread: Michigan State -3.5

Over/Under: 131.5

Moneyline: Michigan State -165, Maryland +140

Maryland (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) is riding a four-game win streak heading into this showdown and last obliterated Minnesota in an 81-46 beatdown on Saturday. The Terrapins shot 52.4% from the field and never trailed in this one as they did what was expected of them when playing the last-place team in the Big Ten. Julian Reese went for a smooth 16 points and five rebounds in the win.

Michigan State (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten) has dropped five of its last seven games and its struggles continued when falling to Rutgers 61-55 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. After holding the Scarlet Knights to only 19 points in the first half, the Spartans let their advantage slip away in the second half as Rutgers grabbed the lead and held control the rest of the way. Foul problems played MSU as Rutgers got 34 free throw attempts in the contest. Tyson Walker led with 12 points in the loss.

The Pick: Maryland +3.5

Almost everyone in the Big Ten is packed like sardines in the standings and this is an opportunity for Michigan State to drag Michigan down. However, the Terps have been building momentum as the season has rolled on and boasts top 35 units in adjusted efficiency on both offense and defense. Give me Maryland to cover and come away with the outright win on the road here.