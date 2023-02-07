Picks, predictions for North Carolina vs. Wake Forest on Tuesday, February 7

The North Carolina Tar Heels look to bounce back from a rivalry loss as they face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in an ACC matchup on Tuesday, February 7. The game will air on ESPN at 7:00 p.m. ET.

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest odds

Spread: Pick ‘em

Over/Under: 153.5

Moneyline: UNC -110, Wake -110

UNC (15-8, 7-5 ACC) fell to Duke in Cameron Indoor in their latest appearance, marking their second loss in a row. The Tar Heels rank 44th in the NCAA NET rankings and 36th at KenPom. Like much of the ACC, they have had their ups and downs, beating NC State in a big win but falling to Pittsburgh twice. They beat Wake Forest at home, 88-79, in January, ad bring a balanced team, ranking in the top 50 for both adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency.

Wake Forest (15-9, 7-6 ACC) ranks 65th in the NCAA NET rankings and 69th at KenPom. They had a very strong start to their season, building off of last year’s success. Yes, they have lost four of their last five games, but three of those four losses were by two points. They bring a high-scoring offense to the court, averaging 77.4 points per game to UNC’s 77.6. Their defense has not been their strong suit this season, though.

The Pick: UNC ML

The Tar Heels are a more balanced team that will be able to slice through a weak Wake defense. While I like this Deacs team, they’ve found themselves struggling to finish lately, and all of those two-point losses might gain some company in this matchup. With the previous game in mind between these two teams, I’ll take the Heels by one.