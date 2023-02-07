Picks, predictions for Nevada vs. New Mexico on Tuesday, February 7

The Nevada Wolf Pack and the New Mexico Lobos rematch their instant classic from earlier this season as they face off on Tuesday, February 7. The game will air on FS1 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Nevada vs. New Mexico odds

Spread: UNM -4

Over/Under: 150.5

Moneyline: New Mexico -190, Nevada +160

The Wolf Pack (18-6, 8-3 MWC) recently bulldozed Air Force, shutting them down defensively and grabbing their second win in a row after beating No. 25 San Diego State. Nevada sits at No. 34 in the NCAA NET Rankings and No. 42 at KenPom, ranking in the top 50 in both adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency, holding opponents to 66.1 points per game.

New Mexico (19-4, 6-4 MWC) fell to Utah State in their latest outing. Sitting at No. 37 in the NCAA NET rankings and No. 46 in the KenPom rankings, the Lobos’ offense far outplays its defense. They score 82 points per game (10th in the nation) on 49.1 % shooting from the field (11th in the nation).

The last time these two teams faced off, Nevada won 97-94 at home.

The Pick: Nevada +4

If this game is anything like the last one, it will be worth tuning into. New Mexico gets to host this game and will be looking to avenge the January heartbreaker, but I think that the Wolf Pack keeps it close here. Nevada to cover.